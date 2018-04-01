NewYorkCoin Hits Market Cap of $9.27 Million (CRYPTO:NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Tradesatoshi, FreiExchange, YoBit and Graviex. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $30,029.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.95 or 0.01695360 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004715 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015953 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00020761 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York.”

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tradesatoshi, Graviex, YoBit and FreiExchange. It is not currently possible to buy NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

