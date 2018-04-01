Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,986. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3,066.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.82.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $653.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,716,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,595,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,134,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,745,000 after purchasing an additional 430,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 303,248 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 276,679 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

