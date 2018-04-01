NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NextEra Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.2585592565135 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.33. 1,954,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $76,894.79, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.32. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $127.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.13.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,404,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $439,881.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,571.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,245 shares of company stock worth $9,783,623 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

