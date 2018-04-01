Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) Insider Geoff French Buys 5,000 Shares

Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) insider Geoff French acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($18,306.16).

Geoff French also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Geoff French acquired 5,000 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($18,375.24).

LON:NEXS opened at GBX 234 ($3.23) on Friday. Nexus Infrastructure PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 186.50 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 278 ($3.84).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure PLC is engaged in providing infrastructure services to the United Kingdom housebuilding and commercial sectors. The Company’s business segment includes Tamdown and TriConnex. Tamdown provides a range of specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the United Kingdom housebuilding and commercial sectors.

