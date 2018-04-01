Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Share Price

News headlines about Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nielsen earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.4528381705301 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,834,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,337.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $43.61.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). Nielsen had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 64.45%.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nielsen from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

In other Nielsen news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $626,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,528.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/nielsen-nlsn-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-accern-reports-updated-updated.html.

About Nielsen

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.