Nike (NKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Nike (NYSE:NKE) will post sales of $9.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Nike’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.32 billion and the highest is $9.54 billion. Nike reported sales of $8.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full-year sales of $9.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.76 billion to $36.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $38.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $38.26 billion to $39.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nike.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cowen set a $64.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Sunday, March 25th. Finally, UBS set a $76.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 125,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $7,941,858.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,940,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $6,766,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,466,859 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in Nike by 0.6% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 43,462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Nike by 0.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 40,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Nike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,939 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 0.8% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.44. 10,748,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,165,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $108,093.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nike’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/nike-nke-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-9-39-billion.html.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nike (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.