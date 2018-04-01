Barclays Analysts Give Nike (NYSE:NKE) a $75.00 Price Target

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $75.00 price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray set a $64.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Nike from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $42.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,748,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,910. Nike has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $108,093.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $6,309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,169 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,782.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,466,859 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Barclays Analysts Give Nike (NYSE:NKE) a $75.00 Price Target” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/nike-nke-pt-set-at-75-00-by-barclays-updated.html.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.