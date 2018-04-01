Nike (NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura set a $74.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.44. 10,748,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,165,910. The firm has a market cap of $108,093.83, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $6,309,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,169 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,782.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,466,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 69,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 343,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 715,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,210,000 after acquiring an additional 27,779 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth $9,641,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,269,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,929,000 after acquiring an additional 65,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

