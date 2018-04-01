NIPPON STEEL & SUM (NSSMY) vs. Synalloy (SYNL) Head-To-Head Survey

NIPPON STEEL & SUM (OTCMKTS: NSSMY) and Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of NIPPON STEEL & SUM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Synalloy shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Synalloy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NIPPON STEEL & SUM and Synalloy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIPPON STEEL & SUM $42.85 billion 0.49 $1.22 billion $1.30 17.13 Synalloy $201.15 million 0.64 $1.34 million N/A N/A

NIPPON STEEL & SUM has higher revenue and earnings than Synalloy.

Risk & Volatility

NIPPON STEEL & SUM has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synalloy has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NIPPON STEEL & SUM and Synalloy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIPPON STEEL & SUM 0 0 0 0 N/A Synalloy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

NIPPON STEEL & SUM pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Synalloy pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. NIPPON STEEL & SUM pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares NIPPON STEEL & SUM and Synalloy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIPPON STEEL & SUM 4.16% 5.62% 2.55% Synalloy 0.68% 4.73% 2.56%

About NIPPON STEEL & SUM

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. The company operates through Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New Materials, and System Solutions segments. It offers steel plates; steel sheets, such as hot-dip coated and electroplated steel sheets, tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products. The company also provides pipes and tubes; railway parts, including railway wheels, axles, couplers, bogie trucks, brake discs, control bogies, brake calipers, and test equipment; automotive and construction machinery parts, such as crankshafts and front axles, aluminum wheels, and permanent magnet retarders; and industrial machinery parts comprising die materials, mill rolls, curved forgings, steel forgings, and shape-memory alloys. In addition, it provides titanium products for use in heat exchangers, automobiles, construction materials, consumer products, electric power, and desalination fields; stainless steel products comprising plates, sheets, formed steel, bars, wire rods, clad steel sheets, stainless steel foils, and nickel products; and steel slags. Further, the company performs construction work under contract; and engages in waste processing and recycling activities, as well as in supplying electricity, gas, and heat. Additionally, it offers coal-based chemical products and petrochemicals, as well as electronic materials for industrial and high-function applications, as well as in other areas; and materials for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber and composite products, and products that apply technologies for metal processing and joining. The company also provides solutions in the planning, configuration, operation, and maintenance of IT systems for clients in a range of business fields. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. The Company operates through two segments: the Metals Segment and the Specialty Chemicals Segment. The Company’s Metals Segment comprises three subsidiaries: Synalloy Metals, Inc., which owns Bristol Metals, LLC (BRISMET), located in Bristol, Tennessee; Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc. (Palmer), located in Andrews, Texas; and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc. (Specialty), located in Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Houston, Texas. The Company’s Metals Segment manufactures stainless steel, other alloy pipe, storage solutions and separation equipment. The Company’s Specialty Chemicals segment consists of the Company’s subsidiary, Manufacturers Soap and Chemical Company (MS&C). The Specialty Chemicals Segment manufactures lubricants, surfactants, reaction intermediaries, sulfated fats and oils, and chemical tolling manufacturing resources.

