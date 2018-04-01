Nitro (NOX) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last Week

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. Nitro has a market cap of $0.00 and $500.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nitro has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Nitro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00001117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nitro Profile

Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live.

Buying and Selling Nitro

Nitro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is not currently possible to buy Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nitro using one of the exchanges listed above.

