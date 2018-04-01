NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

NMIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NMI by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NMI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NMI by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NMI by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NMI by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,038.12, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.75. NMI has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $21.92.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. NMI had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.07%. NMI’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc (NMIH) provides private mortgage guaranty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. The Company’s primary insurance subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (NMIC), is a mortgage insurance (MI) provider on loans purchased by the Government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs).

