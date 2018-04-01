NobleCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.09 Million (NOBL)

NobleCoin (CURRENCY:NOBL) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. NobleCoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $16,388.00 worth of NobleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NobleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NobleCoin has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.89 or 0.01678660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007492 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016108 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00021625 BTC.

About NobleCoin

NOBL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. NobleCoin’s total supply is 2,324,363,414 coins. NobleCoin’s official website is www.noblemovement.com. NobleCoin’s official Twitter account is @noblecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NobleCoin (NBL) is a scrypt based altcoin with a block time of 60 seconds – with five confirmations needed for transactions and 50 required for minting. The coin supports transaction messaging and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks. “

NobleCoin Coin Trading

NobleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase NobleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NobleCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NobleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

