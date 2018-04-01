NodeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $9,745.00 (NODC)

NodeCoin (CURRENCY:NODC) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, NodeCoin has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. NodeCoin has a market cap of $9,745.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of NodeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NodeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00707889 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000449 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00161070 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00028198 BTC.

NodeCoin Profile

NodeCoin’s total supply is 5,878,439 coins and its circulating supply is 1,678,439 coins. NodeCoin’s official Twitter account is @nodecoin.

Buying and Selling NodeCoin

NodeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy NodeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NodeCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NodeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

