Nokia (NOK) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20

News coverage about Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nokia earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.0631560038505 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Nokia alerts:

NYSE NOK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. 11,064,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,388,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $30,804.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2364 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Nokia’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOK. BNP Paribas downgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.90 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nokia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.89 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. MKM Partners raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/nokia-nok-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-20.html.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides network infrastructure and related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It offers mobile networking solutions, such as hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals; radio access network solutions; Internet protocol multimedia subsystem/voice over LTE, subscriber data management and other virtualized software infrastructure solutions; backhaul solutions; and network planning, implementation, operations, and maintenance solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.