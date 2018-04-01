Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.60 ($6.91).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOKIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.85 ($5.99) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs set a €4.50 ($5.56) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.80 ($7.16) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. S&P Global set a €5.00 ($6.17) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($8.02) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) traded down €0.03 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €4.68 ($5.78). The stock had a trading volume of 54,500,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,670,000. The company has a market cap of $26,340.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.70) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($7.35).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/nokia-oyj-nokia-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.