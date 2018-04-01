Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs upgraded Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Nomura from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

NMR stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $20,069.67, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.78. Nomura has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 14.22%. sell-side analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,192,000 after buying an additional 3,788,844 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth $6,486,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 670,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 140,145 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,064,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 95,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

