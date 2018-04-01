Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nordstrom earned a daily sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.6840821014468 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,572. Nordstrom has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $8,084.47, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

