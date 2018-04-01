Norinchukin Bank The Buys 20,523 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 100.1% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $214,201.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 691,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $25,246,065.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,717,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,750,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.17 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $158,702.80, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

