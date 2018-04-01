Norma Group (NOEJ) PT Set at €70.00 by Societe Generale

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($91.36) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($72.84) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($81.48) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America set a €65.00 ($80.25) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($69.14) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €61.40 ($75.80).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €60.80 ($75.06) on Wednesday. Norma Group has a one year low of €40.10 ($49.51) and a one year high of €65.95 ($81.42).

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

