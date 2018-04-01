Norma Group SE (NOEJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €61.36 ($75.75).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norma Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($88.89) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($72.84) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Commerzbank set a €56.00 ($69.14) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($64.20) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Norma Group (ETR NOEJ) opened at €59.40 ($73.33) on Friday. Norma Group has a 12-month low of €40.10 ($49.51) and a 12-month high of €65.95 ($81.42). The company has a market cap of $1,910.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20.

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

