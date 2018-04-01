North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 835 Shares of Apple (AAPL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Managed Accounts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Crow Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.78. The company had a trading volume of 38,398,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,765,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Apple has a 12-month low of $140.06 and a 12-month high of $183.50. The firm has a market cap of $851,317.94, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Nomura set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.62.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $2,733,733.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

