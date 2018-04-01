Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys New Holdings in Nike (NKE)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,317 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $6,309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,782.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 460,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,466,859. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie set a $72.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cowen set a $64.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Sunday, March 25th. Finally, UBS set a $76.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108,093.83, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. Nike has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

