Botswana Diamonds (BOD) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 21st.

Separately, Northland Capital Partners restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Botswana Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Botswana Diamonds stock opened at GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Botswana Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.65 ($0.04).

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

Botswana Diamonds plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diamond exploration and project development company. The company has a joint venture with OJSC Alrosa for exploring 17 producing mines, as well as a joint venture with Brightstone for holding 13 licenses in the Gope area located to the southwest of the Orapa region of Botswana; and holds 3 prospecting licenses in the Orapa Region covering a total of 733 square kilometers.

