NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NBY) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 47.3941734156268 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,308. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care.

