Novanta (NOVT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOVT. BidaskClub raised Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Novanta in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $52.15 on Thursday. Novanta has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $1,804.23, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $146.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Novanta will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $498,058.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 26,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,917 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Novanta by 19.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 112.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 64,377 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 269.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 333,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,302,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,139,000 after purchasing an additional 467,585 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, formerly GSI Group Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems. The Company’s segments are Photonics, Vision and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures and markets photonics-based solutions, including carbon dioxide (CO2) laser sources, laser scanning and laser beam delivery products, to customers around the world.

