Novartis AG (NOVN) Receives CHF 88.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 88.89.

NOVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 84 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 77 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 92 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Novartis stock traded up CHF 0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting CHF 78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,210,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,000. Novartis has a 52-week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52-week high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris.

