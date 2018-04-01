NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYSE:NYLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NYLD shares. Guggenheim raised NRG Yield, Inc. Class C from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Yield, Inc. Class C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NRG Yield, Inc. Class C from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,141.46, a P/E ratio of -85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. NRG Yield, Inc. Class C has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.15.

NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYSE:NYLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.92 million. NRG Yield, Inc. Class C had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. equities analysts forecast that NRG Yield, Inc. Class C will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from NRG Yield, Inc. Class C’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. NRG Yield, Inc. Class C’s dividend payout ratio is currently -594.97%.

In other NRG Yield, Inc. Class C news, insider Christopher S. Sotos acquired 6,200 shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $100,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYLD. Roystone Capital Management LP lifted its position in NRG Yield, Inc. Class C by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Roystone Capital Management LP now owns 422,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in NRG Yield, Inc. Class C by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in NRG Yield, Inc. Class C by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,373,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Credit Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in NRG Yield, Inc. Class C by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 280,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in NRG Yield, Inc. Class C by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 57,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Yield, Inc. Class C

NRG Yield, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.

