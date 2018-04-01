Ntt Data (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Ntt Data alerts:

NTDTY stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14,757.81, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ntt Data has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ntt Data (NTDTY) to Hold” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/ntt-data-ntdty-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Ntt Data

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, and Global. It offers business consulting services, such as business strategy, business process optimization, and organizational change management; and IT consulting services, including IT strategy and governance, information and knowledge management, and program management office consulting services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ntt Data (NTDTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.