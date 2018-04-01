Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Receives $20.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUAN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 955.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,737,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098,570 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 5,015,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,864 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,034,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,977,000 after acquiring an additional 975,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $14,507,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $17.43. 2,968,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5,192.60, a PE ratio of -64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.55 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

