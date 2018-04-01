Produce Investments (LON:PIL) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Produce Investments (LON:PIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 286 ($3.95) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.59% from the company’s previous close.

LON PIL opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.18) on Thursday. Produce Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.25 ($2.99).

Produce Investments Company Profile

Produce Investments PLC is engaged in growing, sourcing, packing and marketing potatoes, daffodils bulbs and flowers. The Company operates through three segments: fresh, processing and other. The Fresh segment comprises the sites, staff and assets that grow, source, pack and deliver fresh produce to customers, ranging from large retailers, wholesalers to small private businesses and this segment covers potatoes, daffodils and bulbs.

