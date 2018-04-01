Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($2.21) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VEC. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 160 ($2.21) to GBX 120 ($1.66) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vectura Group to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 119 ($1.64) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.14) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 139.38 ($1.93).

LON VEC opened at GBX 77.65 ($1.07) on Thursday. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 166.97 ($2.31).

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc is engaged in research, development and commercialization of therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for human use. The Company’s products include Ultibro Breezhaler (European Union (EU) and Rest of World (RoW)) – LABA-LAMA; Seebri Breezhaler (EU and RoW) – LAMA; AirFluSal Forspiro (EU and RoW) – ICS-LABA; ADVATE (Global) – Antihaemophilic Factor (Recombinant); Adept (Global) – Icodextrin; Anoro Ellipta (Global) – LAMA-LABA; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta (Global) – ICS-LABA, and Incruse Ellipta (Global) – LAMA.

