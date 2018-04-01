BidaskClub Downgrades Nutrisystem (NTRI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Nutrisystem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nutrisystem from $67.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley set a $52.00 target price on shares of Nutrisystem and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Nutrisystem from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Nutrisystem in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nutrisystem has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. 899,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,321. Nutrisystem has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $67.95. The company has a market cap of $805.51, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. Nutrisystem had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 48.69%. Nutrisystem’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. analysts expect that Nutrisystem will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrisystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Nutrisystem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.02%.

In other Nutrisystem news, insider Keira Krausz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $3,566,319. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrisystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrisystem by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrisystem during the 4th quarter worth about $96,114,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrisystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrisystem by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 493,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the period.

About Nutrisystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

