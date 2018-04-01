Nuveen Build America Bond Opp Fund (NBD) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Nuveen Build America Bond Opp Fund (NYSE:NBD) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Build America Bond Opp Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4655810077127 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NBD remained flat at $$22.06 during trading on Friday. 7,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,249. Nuveen Build America Bond Opp Fund has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $23.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0955 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

About Nuveen Build America Bond Opp Fund

Nuveen Build America Bond Opportunity Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income through investments in taxable municipal securities. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek enhanced portfolio value and total return.

