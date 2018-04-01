News articles about Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.724842125297 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund (NPI) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/nuveen-premium-income-municipal-fund-npi-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-21.html.

Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities or certain territories of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.