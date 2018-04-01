NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $127.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,529. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $125.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $41,302.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.45. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 141,928 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,079 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 113,100 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/nxp-semiconductors-nxpi-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.