Nxt Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $945,455.00 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, Bitcoin Indonesia and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $107.42 million and approximately $945,455.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00200062 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00106451 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00051331 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00108546 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00182110 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000516 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000903 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nxt is considered a 2nd generation crypto currency. With all the alt coins that alter parametes such as hashing mechanism, time between blocks, starting difficulty, and so on, Nxt brings much much more to the table and was designed this way for a number of reasons. It's proof of stake model makes it less susceptible to 51% attacks whilst it is designed to support large transaction volumes, something which the traditional Bitcoin and its clones have as a potential flaw. Nxt allows the creation and exchange of custom tokens, coloured coins and assets on the Blockchain. In 2016, the NXT team announced the launch of Ardor, the Nxt 2.0. The platform will allow users the same features as Nxt and additional tools like sidechain support for asset issuance and more. The destribution of the ARDR token was done through a snapshot process, which is the reason for the price spike during late 2016. “

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Nxt Asset Exchange, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, AEX, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, C-CEX and Bitcoin Indonesia. It is not currently possible to buy Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

