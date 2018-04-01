Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (ORIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ:ORIG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORIG. ValuEngine lowered Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIG opened at $25.23 on Friday. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIG. Lasry Marc bought a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,299,000. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,676,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,778,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,878,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP increased its position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 1,376,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,879,000 after acquiring an additional 430,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New

Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships.

