Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ:ORIG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ:ORIG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:ORIG opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the 4th quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New Company Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships.

