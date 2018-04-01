Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Scout24 (G24) a €28.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($34.57) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on G24. JPMorgan Chase set a €36.00 ($44.44) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. equinet set a €31.00 ($38.27) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($47.53) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($44.44) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($45.68) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.37 ($46.13).

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €37.84 ($46.72) on Thursday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €29.81 ($36.80) and a fifty-two week high of €37.60 ($46.42).

About Scout24

Scout24 AG, formerly Asa NewCo GmbH, is a Germany-based holding company engaged in the Internet services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides digital classified advertisement platforms in Germany and other European countries, notably Scout24.com, ImmobilienScout24.de and Autoscout24.com.

