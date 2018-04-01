Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) to “Buy”

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Being the largest electric utility in Oklahoma, OGE Energy’s well-positioned regulated utility and unregulated midstream gas businesses continue to offset the prevailing tailwinds. The company makes OGE Energy makes steady investments in infrastructure projects, which are in sync with its strategy of providing reliable services to its customers and meeting the increasing demand. OGE Energy recently increased its projected capital expenditures through 2022 to $5 billion. However, OGE Energy needs to be cautious, given the stringent government regulations, volatility in commodity prices, challenges in the form of severe weather conditions and operational risks related to its transmission and distribution segments.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on OGE. Goldman Sachs raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

OGE stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6,544.37, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OGE Energy news, Director Peter D. Clarke acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,070,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,995 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,889,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in OGE Energy by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 625,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE Energy) is an energy and energy services provider offering physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The Company operates through two segments: electric utility and natural gas midstream operations. The electric utility segment generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

