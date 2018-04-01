Okta Inc (OKTA) Receives $42.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.30.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Okta to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Okta from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $81,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $236,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,887 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Okta by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Okta by 476.7% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 38,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 31,988 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,179,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.57. 4,365,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,290. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,054.37 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.56%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Okta Inc (OKTA) Receives $42.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/okta-inc-okta-receives-42-30-consensus-price-target-from-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc is a United States-based independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s Okta Identity Cloud connects and protects employees. It also connects enterprises to their partners, suppliers and customers. The Company offers products, such as Okta information technology (IT) Products and Okta for Developers.

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.