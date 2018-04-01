OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $788,000 Position in Wyndham Worldwide Co. (WYN)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in Wyndham Worldwide Co. (NYSE:WYN) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Worldwide were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 790.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WYN traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.43. 888,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company has a market cap of $11,411.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.38. Wyndham Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.96.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Wyndham Worldwide had a return on equity of 92.39% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Worldwide Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Wyndham Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, VP Nicola Rossi sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $336,402.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $29,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 8,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total value of $1,028,898.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,784 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,958.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,541 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wyndham Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

About Wyndham Worldwide

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

