OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Grows Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 779.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo increased their price target on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,612 shares in the company, valued at $7,037,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael M. Easton sold 12,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $577,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,562 shares of company stock worth $9,923,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19,271.54, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $932.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

