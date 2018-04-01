OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $836,000 Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,702 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

In other Noble Energy news, Director James E. Craddock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $266,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,497.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $219,484.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,144 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Noble Energy stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,289,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,331. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14,913.42, a P/E ratio of 97.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Noble Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

