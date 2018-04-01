Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Position Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,977 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OLLI. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. MKM Partners set a $59.00 price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $60.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,717.92, a PE ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.53. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $62.05.

In other news, VP Howard Freedman sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $490,364.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $238,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,958 shares in the company, valued at $474,694.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,742 shares of company stock worth $8,699,718. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products.

