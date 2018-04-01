Olympus Labs 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $202,327.00 (CRYPTO:MOT)

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. Olympus Labs has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and approximately $202,327.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olympus Labs token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003917 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, OKEx and Bibox. In the last seven days, Olympus Labs has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Olympus Labs Profile

Olympus Labs’ genesis date was November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,177,983 tokens. Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc. Olympus Labs’ official website is olympuslabs.io. The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Olympus Labs’ official message board is medium.com/olympuslabsbc.

Buying and Selling Olympus Labs

Olympus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx and OTCBTC. It is not possible to buy Olympus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olympus Labs must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olympus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

