Omicron (OMC) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Omicron (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Omicron has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Omicron has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Omicron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omicron coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00003197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.69 or 0.01692900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007629 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015846 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00001142 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00021384 BTC.

About Omicron

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Omicron’s total supply is 10,140,044 coins. The official website for Omicron is delta.investments. Omicron’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Omicron Coin Trading

Omicron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Omicron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omicron must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omicron using one of the exchanges listed above.

