OmiseGO Market Capitalization Tops $767.62 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $767.62 million and approximately $18.47 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for about $7.52 or 0.00116660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TDAX, Poloniex and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011880 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00030067 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004864 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,042,552 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators which enforce behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. “

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Coinrail, Kucoin, Livecoin, Exrates, Upbit, Binance, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Coinbene, COSS, Radar Relay, Huobi, AEX, OKEx, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, Liqui, Coinnest, BigONE, Mercatox, Cobinhood, EtherDelta, Poloniex, HitBTC and TDAX. It is not possible to purchase OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

