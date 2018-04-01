OmiseGO Market Capitalization Hits $829.20 Million (CRYPTO:OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for $8.13 or 0.00120052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, ChaoEX, Bitfinex and Bit-Z. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $829.20 million and approximately $23.96 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018269 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012428 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030992 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004943 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001107 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,042,552 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators which enforce behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. “

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Bit-Z, Bancor Network, Liqui, ChaoEX, Radar Relay, BigONE, Poloniex, Cobinhood, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Exrates, Kucoin, Bitfinex, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, Coinnest, Coinbene, Huobi, Coinrail, COSS, OKEx, TDAX, Gate.io, Mercatox and AEX. It is not presently possible to buy OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

