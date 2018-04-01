Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ON Semiconductor (ON) Share Price

Press coverage about ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ON Semiconductor earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.155811141186 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,503,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,727. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $10,406.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 30,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $805,185.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 280,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,311,957.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 16,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $355,385.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 305,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,121.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,882 shares of company stock worth $7,347,707 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ON Semiconductor (ON) Share Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/on-semiconductor-on-earns-news-impact-rating-of-0-16-updated-updated.html.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of sensors, power management, connectivity, custom and system on chip (SoC), analog, logic, timing, and discrete devices. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group offers a range of discrete, module and integrated semiconductor products.

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.